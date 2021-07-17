The barbeques are in full swing and most people have stocked up on ice lollies, as Ireland experiences high temperatures at the moment, but drivers are being warned to bring a drink of water when driving to avoid dehydration.

Mayo road safety officer, Noel Gibbons has said that while the dangers of driving after consuming alcohol are widely understood, there’s relatively little research on safe hydration levels for drivers.

Motorists across Ireland are being urged to recognise the dangers of driving while dehydrated, which can have similar effects to drink driving.

A recent study has found that drivers who are dehydrated can be just as careless as those who are drunk or on drugs.

A study led by Loughborough University in the UK has revealed that drivers make far more mistakes, such as late braking and lane drifting, when they are suffering from dehydration.

Drivers who had consumed only a sip of water (25ml) per hour made more than double the number of mistakes on the road than those who were properly hydrated.

The number of errors was equivalent to those displayed by people with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% – the current UK drink-drive limit.

Dehydration leads to loss of concentration

According to the research, mistakes included late-braking, drifting within a lane and even crossing lane lines.

Furthermore, around two-thirds of drivers are unable to recognise the symptoms of dehydration – tiredness, dizziness, headache, a dry mouth and slower reaction times.



Noel Gibbons said: “95% of all collisions in Ireland are down to driver error, with dehydration and fatigue comparable to alcohol consumption.

“Before you start a journey you should make sure your vehicle is prepared, but just as importantly you should ensure that you are ready and fit to drive.

“Driving on our ever more congested network is a task that requires full concentration. Making sure you are fully hydrated is a vital part of that process; the safety of vulnerable road users around you depends upon it,” he added.

Types of drivers who may be at the most risk of dehydration: