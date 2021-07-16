Northern Ireland headquartered poultry giant Moy Park has launched two new learning and development programmes for its staff.

Following the launch of the Agriculture Academy earlier this year, Moy Park’s academy programme has expanded across the business to provide ongoing support and career development opportunities to team members.

The latest programmes have been rolled out across its Finance and HR teams.

As well as providing upskilling and reskilling opportunities, each academy offers regular face-to-face and virtual workshops, bite-sized e-Learning, and a variety of online and video resources. Participants will also benefit from full access to an internal mentoring and coaching programme.

Kirsty Wilkins, Moy Park’s HR and performance director, said: “These new academies have been specially designed to educate and inform, with each learning module tailored to equip our colleagues with the practical tools for growth and success.

“Whether they work across the breadth of HR functions or in a finance role, there is something for everyone’s development needs, and the online workshops, in particular, will allow our teams to make the most of what each academy has to offer at a time and place that suits them.

“With opportunities to meet peers in person limited over the past year, this blended learning approach will ensure our teams are still getting the opportunity to upskill and develop in ways that will help both them personally, and the Moy Park business.”