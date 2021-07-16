Dairygold has become the latest dairy processor to set its price for milk supplied in the month of June.

Dairygold has held its price offering from last month’s figure, meaning its price will be 35.75c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

Other processors to have set their prices for this month are Lakeland, Glanbia and Kerry.

On Wednesday of this week, Kerry Group revealed that it was holding its price from last month.

In, a statement, the processor said: “Our Kerry Group base price for June milk supplies is 35c/L including VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

On Monday (July 12), Glanbia also held its price for June supplies, confirming that it will pay its milk suppliers 35.6c/L including VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for June of 35.18c/L including VAT for creamery milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L including VAT payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

On Friday of last week, Lakeland Dairies became the first processor to reveal its price, deciding to hold it.

“In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held its base milk price for June at 36c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat. In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price for June at 29.2p/L,” a statement from the processor said.

On Wednesday of last week, Ornua revealed the Purchase Price Index (PPI) for the month of June, which increased from 116.8 to 119.9.

The June figure translated into 35.9c/L, including VAT, based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed member processing costs of 7c/L, excluding member margin.

“The increase is driven by generally stronger returns across the product range,” an Ornua spokesperson said.