A mart sale of a Hereford bullock, donated by a Cork farmer to gather funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House, saw over €7,000 raised for the charity, between the sale and donations.

Gerard Hurley from Crowhill, Innishannon, donated the bullock for sale at Cork Co-Op, Bandon, on Monday, July 11, in appreciation of the care he received after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2010.

Hilary Sullivan, head of fundraising, Cork ARC Cancer Support House, said the fundraiser was a huge success. Gerard Hurley donated a bullock

“I had the most amazing introduction to marts where I was welcomed by Gerard Hurley, Sean Dennehy, mart manager and west Cork journalist, Paudie Palmer,” she said.

“We watched with excitement and incredulity as the bidding rose with gusto and in the end, Padraig Twomey, procurement manager, ABP Foods finally won the auction with his bid of €5,200.

“We are thrilled that Gerard Hurley’s generosity in donating the animal was rewarded so generously by so many and we are so grateful to everyone who supported Gerard, including Padraig Twomey, Sean Dennehy and his amazing staff, all those who took part in the bidding, everyone who has donated to increase the value of the Hereford bullock, Paudie Palmer and the media, including Agriland, who helped to raise awareness of Gerard’s fundraiser,” said Hilary.

Fundraising affected by Covid-19

“This fundraiser couldn’t have come at a better time for us when our fundraising is so badly affected by Covid-19, we are so thankful for Gerard’s imaginative approach in raising funds for Cork ARC,” Hilary continued. Pic: Donie Hurley

“These funds will help us ensure that we can continue offering our vital cancer support services to cancer patients and their loved ones at this vulnerable time in their lives. Gerard’s, and the collective generosity he has received, will make a powerful and positive difference to the lives of many who truly need it.”

Bandon Mart

Sean Dennehy, the recently appointed manager of the Bandon Mart, said there was great interest in the sale.

“In the end, it came down to two very serious bidders and the animal was bought by ABP, Bandon. Everyone was very supportive of the fundraising sale as cancer is something that touches every family,” he said.

“Everyone worked very hard to ensure the sale was a success. There was a great turnout,” said the recently appointed manager.

Buyers are glad to be allowed back in the ring and the opening of the canteen last Monday, was also warmly welcomed, Sean said.

“It was good that people could sit and talk. It was more relaxed,” he said.

“I think online is here to stay but we jumped ahead by 15 years due to Covid. I think it will get better but people do still like to see the animals in person. This fundraising sale was a real highlight for us.”

Cork ARC provides cancer support services, which include physical therapies, professional counselling and practical information for cancer patients and their loved ones. The charity aims to reduce the distressing impact of a cancer diagnosis. If you would like to donate to increase the value of the bullock further, you can donate here.