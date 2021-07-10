A Cork farmer has donated a 26-month-old Hereford bullock for sale at an auction at Cork Co-Op, Bandon, on Monday next, July 12, at 1:00p.m, to raise funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House.

Gerard Hurley from Crowhill, Innishannon, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2010. “It all happened very suddenly,” he said.

“My daughter, Mary, noticed a lump on my throat one Sunday morning and I was with my GP the following morning. The blood tests showed up clear but I got a referral into the South Infirmary for a biopsy within a week.

“Professor Seamus O’Reilly told me it was non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and that they would move straight away on treatment. It was a shock but what can you do. I just got on with it and worked away,” said Gerard.

His wife Sheila and son John kept the farm, which has changed from dairy to drystock in the last year.

Full recovery

After six sessions of chemotherapy, Gerard made a full recovery. Everyone he came in contact with in the South Infirmary and Cork University Hospital was “excellent” he said.

“They couldn’t do enough for me and I was lucky to have a marvellous and quick turnaround.”

Since then, he has thought about the various ways of how he could show his appreciation for the standard of care he received and also help those going through cancer treatment.

He decided to donate the bullock for auction to raise funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House of which Professor O’Reilly is co-chairperson, and he is asking anyone who has the means to do so, to add to his efforts through donation.

Cork ARC Cancer Support House

Cork ARC Cancer Support House has provided help, information and support to people with cancer and their families since 2003. Its services are provided by qualified experts in oncology, clinical treatment and physical and mental therapies, as well as through a network of volunteers, many of whom have been through their own cancer journey.

Services include: counselling; online hour of calm, twice weekly; physical therapies including yoga and t’ai chi; bereavement support; mindfulness-based stress reduction for patients with advanced cancer; art therapy; and practical information on topics like medical cards, benefit entitlements and diet in cancer. Cork ARC Cancer Support House

Cork ARC has continued its programme of services virtually throughout the pandemic by providing information and support to patients and their families.

Advertisement

Despite restrictions on face-to-face contact, the number of supports delivered by the charity grew in 2020, demonstrating the importance of these services to cancer patients in Cork, said Hilary Sullivan, head of fundraising with Cork ARC.

Both of its centres have recently reopened by appointment only, with services being offered in person again. However, many services are still available virtually, to support those who might be self-isolating or who can’t travel to Cork ARC in Cork city or Bantry. For those with a cancer diagnosis, the Cork ARC message is that they are not alone.

The greatest impact of the last 18 months has been the uncertainty that Covid has brought in terms of Cork ARC’s capacity to raise funds to sustain its services, according to Hilary.

“Fundraising events, as well as generating vital income, are normally opportunities for people to connect and engage with so many others in the Cork ARC community.”

All of Cork ARC’s flagship fundraising events have been cancelled since March 2020 including marathons, lunches, its ball and flag days. This has created an enormous challenge in meeting its fundraising targets.

“We are extremely grateful to Gerard for his generosity in donating a Hereford bullock for auction in aid of Cork ARC Cancer Support House,” said Hilary.

“We rely almost entirely on the goodwill of the public to support our services and this is a shining example of a novel fundraiser and the wonderful community spirit that ensures we can keep offering our services to cancer patients and their families at this vulnerable time in their lives.”

Prof. O’Reilly told Agriland that Gerard’s gesture will make a real difference.

“We are very grateful at Cork ARC for the Hurley family’s generosity. Cancer is a lonely illness and the pandemic has made this worse since Covid causes both illness and isolation. Mental distress among patients has tripled.

“At Cork ARC, our services are provided free of charge and are needed now more than ever. We rely on the generosity of families like the Hurleys to continue our mission,” he concluded.

If you would like to add value to the amount that will be generated at the auction, a link is available to donate here.