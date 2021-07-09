Linden Foods group profits are up 17% compared to the year before, its latest financial ccounts have shown.

Accounts for the year ended September 2020 encompass six months of lockdown and showed profits of £1.87 million – around 17% from the £1.60 million made in 2019.

The firm’s main operations include abattoirs, meat processing and packing, with products sold into retail and commercial markets.

Sales totalled £208.96 million over the year – up 4% on the £200.68 million turned over in 2019. However, operational costs also rose over the period.

The increase in operating costs was attributed to Covid-19 .

“Whilst the group continued to trade during [the pandemic], there has been an increase in operating costs as a result of implementing Covid-19 mitigations. However, there has been no notable reduction in recent trading activity within the group,” the stragic report read.

Over the last year, the firm also took on an additional 46 members of staff.

Goals for the future

The strategic report also outlined the company’s commitment to the environment and “creating positive change for all”.

The group’s GreenTrack programme has set targets to drive the sustainability of the business.

In terms of Brexit, directors stated that with no tariff or quota implications, documentation and regulatory changes have had the most impact on the business.

“However, there has been no reduction in recent trading as a result of these changes,” the strategic report explained.

“The group is also continuing to work towards achieving accreditation for the export of products to new markets that may be available in the future.”

It added that the group was “well-positioned” to deal with changes to agricultural markets and take on opportunities within a changing marketplace.

The firm has also made several significant investments. Over the year, Linden increased its shareholding in Linergy and also committed to further supporting research and development projects related to food chain DNA traceability and “industry-leading technology”.