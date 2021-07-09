Welsh auctioneer Farmers Marts is claiming a “world record” has been set at its July timed-internet auction of working sheepdogs – which saw a young bitch pup sold for £10,600 (€12,383) plus 5% buyers premium.

The pup, named Newbold Caz, by K Evans, Brecaon, is the daughter of Sion Cottrell’s Jewel – a full sister of K Evans’s Red Spot – and K Evans’s Red Jaff.

According to Farmers Marts – based in Dolegllau, Gwynedd, Wales – the red and tan pup was sold to the Delves Family in Montgomeryshire, Wales for a “new world record”.

The internet timed-auction opened for bidding on Monday (July 5) and closed from 10:30a.m on Wednesday (July 7), though bids were still live at time of writing.

A sale average of £2,700 (€3,154) was achieved, with the trained section of the event averaging a figure of £4,135 (€4,830).

Some 156 working sheepdogs were up for sale at the event, with a 58% clearance reached as of yesterday. Eight lots sold for over £6,000 (€7,009).

The second highest price of the sale was reached in the trained section, by A Games, Crickhowell, Powys with Ellan Valley Bob which sold for £10,200 (€11,916) to J Sutherland of Durness.

Commenting on the sale, Farmers Marts said: “Bidding was strong and plentiful on well trained entries and for those showing greatest potential.”