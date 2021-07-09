The Zwartbles Eire Sheep Society held its annual show and sale on Wednesday (July 7) at Tullamore Mart – which saw an “exceptional trade” on the day.

Prices on the day topped €950 for the champion ewe lamb with purchasers on the day coming from 17 different counties.

Speaking to Agriland after the conclusion of the sale, vice-chairman of the society, Michael Comer said: “We saw an exceptional trade on the day – with it being the most successful sale held to date.

“First up into the ring were hogget and ram lambs which were in great demand from both pedigree and commercial sheep farmers.

“Prices soared and topped a whopping €940 for the champion ram lamb bred by Tim Kelleher from the Clashflock. Next on display were the hogget and ewe lambs which were a flying trade with bids flying in from ringside and online.

“The top price of the day was seen for the champion ewe lamb reaching €950 bred by John and Doreen Powell of the Ballygar Flock.

“We [Zwartbles Eire sheep society] were delighted with the sale and to see sheep for sale heading to 17 different counties in Ireland,” he continued.

“Zwartbles Eire members use only the top genetics which was clearly evident on the day with males averaging out at €425 and the females at €550.

“There was a 98% clearance overall so this was a great result for all concerned.

“On behalf of the society, we would like to thank Tullamore Mart for hosting us – we were very well looked after.

“Furthermore, a special thanks to Melvyn Dorman from Dairylough Zwartbles in Northern Ireland for judging the event and to Declan Loughran Slate Supplies for sponsoring the judges’ gift.

“Last but not least, we would also like to acknowledge the continued financial support of Billy Comer and Family,” Michael concluded.