Almost 1,500 new tractors were registered between the start of January this year and the end of June, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures are based on the National Vehicle and Driver File compiled by the Department of Transport.

There were 180 new tractors registered in Ireland last month, compared to 154 in June 2020.

In the six-month period from January to June 2021 , there was a 17% increase in new tractor registrations compared to the same period for the year before. Taxation class June 2019 June 2020 June 2021 Jan-June 2019 Jan-June 2020 Jan-June 2021 New tractors 155 154 180 1,361 1,242 1,465 Used tractors 223 95 274 1,404 991 2,017 Data: CSO Ireland

The number of new cars licensed for the first time in June 2021 meanwhile, was 4,980 compared with 2,189 in June 2020 and 3,858 in June 2019.

Motor caravans (which includes campervans) also grew in popularity this year.

The number of motor caravans licenced in the first half of 2021 was 79.3% greater than those licenced in the same period in 2019.

There were 753 motor caravans licenced in the first half of 2021, compared with 255 in the same period in 2020 and 420 in 2019.

Second-hand tractors

While there has been a slight increase in new tractor registrations in June this year, compared to June 2020, second-hand tractors are still proving popular.

A County 1474 topped the Cheffins dispersal sale in Essex in the UK last weekend.

At a price of £210,000 it was the second most expensive tractor bought at auction to date, according to the company. It was purchased by a bidder in the UK.

Other notable items which fell under the hammer included a rare 1966 Northrop 5004/6, which, at £79,800, finished well above its £40,000 – £50,000 estimate.

Another Ford based conversion, a 1965 Doe-130, attracted £49,312.