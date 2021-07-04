Zwartbles Éire Sheep Society is set to host its “elite” premier show and sale next Wednesday, July 7, at Tullamore Mart – which is set to see some of Ireland’s top Zwartbles breeders showcase ewes and rams.

According to the vice-chairman of the society, Michael Comer, there will be 40 lots on offer – with 21 females and 19 males entered and all animals set to be inspected prior to the sale.

The show is set to kick off at 12:00p.m and the pedigree sale is due to commence two hours later at 2:00p.m, with this year’s event being sponsored by Billy Comer and family.

Speaking to Agriland about the upcoming show and sale, Michael Comer said: “The Zwartbles breed has become very popular with the young and not so young breeder.

“Their handsome stance in the field is instantly recognisable as well as being a very docile and of course prolific breed of sheep.

“They are capable of passing on very desirable traits, such as: ease of lambing; a great mothering instinct; and a high milk yield.

“On top of that, they are quick finishers and have minimal feet problems.

“Furthermore, the docility of the breed makes them easy to handle and also fantastic for younger breeders and that can only be encouraging.

“Lastly, our members use top genetics and have won numerous shows – with top-quality stock set to be on show next Wednesday.”

Michael added there will be a new addition to the sale this year with the Zwartcross commercial sale for crossbred ewe lambs.

Michael said the addition of this sale expresses the great interest our breeders have in promoting the Zwartbles and it shows the complimentary side of the breed. The Zwartbles ram is proving to be a great ambassador, he added.

With the threat of Covid-19 still at large, there will only be 30 buyers allowed ringside – so pre-booking is advisable. The sale will be run under strict compliant conditions.

Online bidding will be available through LSL Livestock, with potential buyers asked to pre-register to be eligible to bid on the day.