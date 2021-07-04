What the agent hails as (circa) 61.5ac of high-quality agricultural land in Drombane, Co. Tipperary, will go for sale by public auction at Cashel Mart and online on July 21, at 2.30p.m.

An executor sale, the land at Roskeen, Drombane, is in permanent pasture. The farm is accessed on the regional road R503 as well as on three minor roads. The property is located approximately 10km from the town of Thurles and 2km from the village of Drombane.

“This is an excellent opportunity to acquire an attractive holding very well located and oozing with potential,” said selling agent Alison De Vere Hunt.

“Although there are a few areas of heavier ground that need attention, the farm is predominantly high-quality ground with good cover and grass,” she said.

“Access on four roads and some excellent road frontage makes this farm very attractive as an entire holding or as an out-farm.

“There is an attractive stone, derelict house accompanied by a three-bay slatted shed for approximately 60 weanlings/40 cows, an old three-bay hay barn and some old stone outhouses. The property is serviced with water and electricity,” the agent said.

Advertisement

“The lands at Roskeen, Drombane, are guided conservatively in the region of €8,000ac. There is a lot of interest in the farm and we would expect it to definitely achieve this guide and hopefully exceed it. Market prices in the area would range between €6,000- €10,000ac,” said Alison.

“The land market is very buoyant in the area at the moment and has only intensified since Covid. Land sales in the area are usually very strong due to the quality of ground we have in Tipperary.

“Thurles is a fine market town, with Liberty Square currently undergoing a €5.3m redevelopment; the town being the home of hurling and one of Tipperary’s busiest towns, I expect the Roskeen, Drombane land to sell very well.

“Online bidding will be through MartEye and people can register to bid by contacting the office on: 062-62500,” Alison concluded.

For more information on the land, phone Alison on: 087-6452950.