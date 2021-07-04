The first episode of a brand new TV series exploring rural Northern Ireland is set to begin on Monday (July 5).

‘Mahon’s Way’ sees presenter Joe Mahon take to the Glens of Antrim for the first episode of the series.

The 18-episode series kicks off with a visit to Glendun in the Glens of Antrim, where Mahon meets artist Katy English, who owns Cregagh Wood.

He also takes a stroll along Ronan’s Way with Eileen McAuley, whose nephew inspired the waking trail. Finally, Joe goes to Cushendun Old Church and meets William Colgan who helped restore the magnificent building. Seamus Burns RSPB

Joe chats to architect Stefanie McMullen in Bellaghy Bawn

Eileen McAuley chats to Joe at Glendun

As far back as 30 years ago, Joe Mahon was producing the UTV series “McGilloway’s Way”, whose presenter, Olly McGilloway, is still fondly remembered by many people throughout the country.

Some of Joe’s best-loved television programmes include Lesser Spotted Ulster, Ulster Giants, Lough Neagh, Lough Foyle and Lough Erne, to name a few.

‘Mahon’s Way’ is as much about Mahon’s way – his style of presentation if you like – as it is about the travels he undertakes. It promises to take a down-to-earth and humorous, yet well-informed view of Northern Ireland’s landscape and its people, with Joe’s characteristic ‘eye’ for the unusual and the eccentric.

“Yes, I’m beginning to get the hang of it,” jokes Joe. “So I’ve finally relented and decided to call it ‘Mahon’s Way’, with a respectful nod to the memory of my old friend and mentor, the late Olly McGilloway.

“The new title means that we’re not confined geographically, so you could find us popping up well-nigh anywhere in the country, – from the lakes of Fermanagh to the Glens of Antrim, from the shores of Lough Beg to the coast of Co. Down, and even as far away as the Belfast Hills.

“It’s been a difficult year at times dealing with Covid-19 restrictions but, apart from getting used to some creative social distancing, we’re confident our audience will enjoy these programmes as much as ever – perhaps even more so given the circumstances.”

Mahon’s Way is produced by Westway Film Productions for UTV and is sponsored by ‘Mid & East Antrim – A Place Shaped by Sea & Stone’.

The first episode will air on Monday, July 5, at 8:00p.m on UTV.