The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice of cheese products due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

As a precaution, Cahill’s Irish Farm Cheese is recalling several batches of its cheddar cheeses: Original Irish Porter; Original Irish Whiskey; Red Wine; Original Irish Cream Liqueur; and Wild Blueberries and Vodka.

The implicated batch codes are 21109 – 21141 inclusive.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

Retailers are requested to remove the batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

Wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their affected customers, recall the affected batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retail customers.

Caterers should not use the implicated batches.

Listeria danger

According to the FSAI, Listeria infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks, but can range between three and 70 days.

Recall of batch of Derg Cheddar

Meanwhile, the FSAI last week also issued a recall notice for a batch of cheddar by Derg Farmhouse Cheese, due to the presence of elevated histamine levels.

The recalled Derg Cheddar has a batch code of 176-0, and a best-before date of October 20, 2021.

In some people, elevated levels of histamine can cause symptoms which are similar to those of an allergic reaction, the FSAI noted.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in The Cheese Shop, Tralee, Co. Kerry, and some Sheridans Cheesemongers stores supplied with the implicated batch.