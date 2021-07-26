A call for applications under the seventh cycle of the ACORNS Programme for female rural entrepreneurs has been launched by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The ACORNS programme is a development initiative to support early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland.

According to the department, career change is a strong trend in new female-led businesses being established in rural areas, with many participants in the last cycle changing their career direction “completely” to establish their business.

A desire to make lifestyle change was a common thread among the participants, the department said. Resilience and flexibility was particularly evident, with a notable variety and diversity in the new business.

The call for applications under ACORNS 7 was launched by the minister today, and is funded through the department’s Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Female entrepreneurs who are looking to start and develop a new business or who have recently started a new venture are welcome to apply.

Advertisement

50 new entrepreneurs will be selected and the free initiative will run over six months from October 2021 to April 2022. The deadline for applications is midnight on September 10.

ACORNS is based on interactive “round table” learning sessions, led by women who have already started and grown a business in rural Ireland, known as ACORNS ‘lead entrepreneurs’.

This year’s lead entrepreneurs are: Anne Reilly (PaycheckPlus); Caroline Reidy (The HR Suite); Eimer Hannon (Hannon Travel); Larissa Feeney (Accountant Online) Mary B Walsh (Ire Well Pallets); Norma Dinneen (Bó Rua Farm) and Triona MacGiolla Rí (Aró Digital Strategies).

In addition, Monica Flood, formerly Olas IT and a ‘Going for Growth’ lead entrepreneur, will facilitate an ‘ACORNS Plus’ round table for selected previous participants.

The combined turnover of the businesses involved in the last cycle – ACORNS 6 – doubled from €1.8 million to €3.6 million – despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Six new businesses started to trade during the cycle, and seven became exporters.

At the end of the last cycle, the participating businesses employed 107 people, an increase of 29 compared to when the cycle started.