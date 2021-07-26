A new digital and social media campaign to highlight how the Irish meat and dairy sectors help to protect the environment has been launched.

Meat and Dairy Facts, an umbrella group of industry stakeholders and farmer representatives that was launched in 2019, is launching the campaign to demonstrate the steps Irish farmers are taking on environmental issues.

The campaign will see a series of digital animations and infographics explain, in simple terms, the collective efforts of Irish farmers.

Meat and Dairy Facts is an initiative involving Bord Bia, Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA); the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); Meat Industry Ireland (MII); and the National Dairy Council (NDC).

The organisers of the initiative say that farmers are adapting and constantly scaling up efforts to meet the challenges of climate change.

“The general public, especially those not connected with agriculture, are often unaware of the progressive practices happening across Irish farms,” the group said.

The campaign aims to increase understanding among the public of the various actions being taken on Irish farms to drive sustainability improvements.

Research from marketing firm Red C, carried out on behalf of Meat and Dairy Facts, shows that 76% of Irish shoppers believe Irish farmers need to do more produce food in a way that respects the environment.

Six in 10 Irish consumers want to follow a more sustainable diet and say the increased accessibility to sustainable products would encourage them.

The animations that will be used in the campaign highlight the sustainability efforts of farmers through their participation in various initiatives.

The organisers are hoping that the efforts being made by Irish farmers are “not lost to non-farming families” in Ireland.

This is the third video series that Meat and Dairy Facts has created to inform Irish consumers about the standards of the meat and dairy industry.

In its relatively short history, Meat and Dairy Facts has partnered with chef, journalist and food writer Lilly Higgins; 2FM presenter Carl Mullen; and dietician Orla Walsh to create videos, recipes and and social media content.