Amazone is now offering two new rigid models of its trailed Ceus disc and tine combination cultivator in working widths of 3m and 4m.

Previously they had been available only in foldable form between four and seven metres in width.

The Ceus range of implements combines the company’s Catros disc harrow, designed for surface cultivation, with the deeper acting Cenius tined cultivator.

Adding the two together produces a single pass machine which performs four operations.

Chopping residue

The first is the slicing and chopping of surface residue with two rows of angled discs which may be either smooth or serrated.

These are followed by a set of tines which come with a choice of four different points, and can cultivate down to 30cm.

A third row of discs then level the soil surface before it is consolidated by a set of roller discs bringing up the rear.

Amazone for the smaller farmer

With the reduction in working width, this combination of discs and tines is now suitable for smaller farms and with tractors from only 150hp up.

The Ceus 3000TX can be handled by tractors of 150hp

The two new machines are known as the Ceus 3000-TX and Ceus 4000-TX.

They are equipped with central running gear and are designed for both stubble and primary soil tillage, deep loosening and seedbed preparation.

The tines are spaced 40cm laterally, this offers little chance of straw or stubble accumulating between the tine rows.

They are said to reliably incorporate even large quantities of organic matter and so require less draught effort.

Hydraulic overload protection

The ‘C-Mix Super tines’ are equipped with a pressure spring overload for safety protection. This is said to give high levels of operational reliability, even when the going is at its toughest.

There is an option, the new ‘C-Mix Ultra’ type tine, which relies on hydraulic cylinders for its automatic overload protection. With this variation the trip force can be infinitely adjusted up to 800kg.

A choice of 11 different rollers and various rear harrows are available for final consolidation of the worked soil.

The roller can be removed in particularly wet conditions so that the loosened soil can be left loose to improve warming and drying, especially useful in the spring.