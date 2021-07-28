According to Met Éireann, the majority of the country has been experiencing soil moisture deficits (SMD) of between 25mm to 70mm.

The SMD is the amount of rain needed to bring the soil back to field capacity. Field capacity is the amount of water the soil can hold against gravity.

Soil moisture deficits

On July 25, data from Met Éireann showed that SMD are most significant in the east and south of the country.

There are SMD in all parts of the country, with growth continuing to be restricted in all soil types.

According to PastureBase Ireland, for the coming week growth rates are expected to reach 56kg dry matter [DM]/ha in Leinster, 62kg DM/ha in Munster, 64kg DM/ha in Connacht and 65kg DM/ha in Ulster this week.

With above average rainfall expected in most areas over the coming week, soil moisture deficits will decrease but still remain, with expected values of 10mm to 60mm by the end of next week. SMD are calculated in (mm) for the three classes of soil

Dublin Airport has the largest SMD of between 66mm and 71mm. This is closely followed by Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan, with a SMD reading of between 65mm and 70mm.

Readings from locations in the south, southeast and southwest show deficits of between 57mm and 61mm, depending on soil type.

The midlands is showing the largest variation in terms of deficits – between 24mm and 62mm. Along the west coast, SMD are between 41mm and 52mm.

Weather

The coming week will be largely unsettled with showery conditions, thunder storms and spot flooding possible in some areas.

According to Met Éireann, most of the country can expect between 1 to 2.5 times the average rainfall.

It is expected that between 15mm to 600mm will fall, with the highest amounts expected in the north of the country.

The lowest amount of rainfall is expected in the south, but some areas may experience high amounts of rainfall.