Initiatives for the care and welfare of greyhounds have been progressed in the last two years, according to Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI), citing a new report.

The report, compiled by economist Jim Power, highlights the contribution that the greyhound racing industry makes to the Irish economy, having contributed €132.3 million in 2019 and supported 4,150 jobs.

According to the GRI, the report also shows that 6,211 active greyhound owners derived economic benefit from the industry in 2019, the last full year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

An investment of a further €117.8 million was made by greyhound owners in 2019 in preparing and racing greyhounds.

The GRI said that it expects pre-pandemic levels of activity and attendance to return in 2023.

The GRI also highlighted details in the report on the welfare initiatives that have been brought forward in recent years.

These include: the provision of care and foster care centres; the introduction of an expanded inspection programme for greyhound establishments; the operation of a Greyhound Injuries Support Scheme, and the commissioning of a traceability system.

Advertisement

The authority says that 3,995 greyhounds have been rehomed between 2019 and 2021 (as of June 30).

“The greyhound industry is going through a very challenging period, but the economic, financial and employment contribution remains significant,” said Frank Nyhan, chairperson of the GRI.

“The challenges experienced in recent years by the industry include declining attendances; the closure of some tracks for economic reasons; Brexit; and adverse publicity in relation to welfare and other practices within the industry,” he noted.

He added: “The ongoing challenge for GRI is to continue the development of a commercial greyhound racing industry built on a consumer-focused and high-quality entertainment product, which meets the highest possible international regulatory and welfare standards.”

The report also contains a breakdown of counties by active greyhound ownership. Co. Cork leads the way with 890; followed by Tipperary with 669; and Kerry in third place with 599.

Gerard Dollard, CEO of the GRI, argued that government support for the sector is “very important”, saying that, in the absence of that support, there would be “considerable implications for rural employment”.

“The greyhound industry…supports considerable employment directly and indirectly…and it is an important way of life for greyhound owners around the country. For stakeholders in the sector, it is an important economic and social activity,” Dollard added.