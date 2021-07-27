Following a balmy week or two across the country, weather conditions were perfect for baling – with straw bales appearing all over Ireland in recent days and weeks.

To gauge what trade is like for straw bales at present, Agriland collected prices from the marketplace. Unless otherwise stated, prices refer to 4×4 round bales bought in the field.

Starting off in the sunny southeast, Co. Wexford provided the greatest variety in pricing. Golden barley straw is going for prices of €16/bale, €17/bale and €20/bale in the field.

In nearby Co. Carlow a price of €18/bale was offered, while looking to the east in Co. Wicklow a figure of €16/bale was quoted.

Some counties were consistent among different sellers, with straw for sale in both counties Tipperary and Louth for €20/bale in the field – the same price from six separate vendors.

Other counties saw more variety in both bale and price; in Co. Kildare, prices for a 4×4 round bale ranged from €15/bale to €22/bale, while 8x4x3 square bales were on offer from €32/bale up to €50/bale. Across the border in Meath, bales were going for €20/bale, with small square bales priced at €3 a pop.

Advertisement

Cork bales were for sale for €25/bale with 8x4x3 squares seeking €35/bale, while in Laois €20/bale was quoted, with €45/bale sought for 8x4x3 bales.

Finally, looking west to Co. Galway, oaten straw bales were priced at €22/bale from one vendor, with another seller seeking €25/bale for golden barley straw.

Speaking to Agriland last week, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Grain Committee chairman Mark Browne commented on the straw situation.

Browne said: “There’s a good strong demand. A lot of lads are talking about €20 for a 4×4 bale. That’s €20 out of the field; that’s an average price.”

Describing the quality as “golden straw”, the chairman added: “We haven’t seen it for a couple of years.

“There’s a good supply of straw and there’s good demand.