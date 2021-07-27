Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is investigating a major fish kill – where an estimated 2,000 fish were found dead – on the Ilen River in Skibbereen, west Cork.

In a statement on the matter, the authority said that fisheries officers were alerted to the incident by a call from a member of the public early on the morning of Wednesday, July 21.

Officers estimate that there were around 2,000 fish mortalities across several species including sea trout, salmon, eel and flounder.

Fish mortalities were detected over a 2km stretch of the River Ilen, downstream from the centre of Skibbereen town. Water and fish samples were taken from the scene by Inland Fisheries Ireland officers and removed for scientific analysis at an independent laboratory.

Investigations are ongoing and Inland Fisheries Ireland said it is not in a position to comment on the cause of the fish kill at this stage, pending further analysis of samples taken.

Advertisement

Fish samples, including an adult salmon, at the River Ilen in Co. Cork

The River Ilen provides an important habitat for sea trout and salmon and is one of the prime angling rivers in the southwest of the country.

To report fish kills, members of the public are encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential hotline number on: 1890-347424, which is open 24 hours a day.

Alternatively, people can get in touch through the authority’s website here.

Significant fish kills have previously been recorded in counties Tipperary and Mayo in recent years, with both incidents occurring in 2018.