Greencore Group plc will soon commence “test and learn” trials of an all-fibre plastic-free recyclable sandwich skillet in stores across the UK.

The trials will be done in partnership with Sainsbury’s and the Co-op, the business says.

The packaging, developed in conjunction with ProAmpac and believed to be the first of its type in the world, “marks the culmination of 18 months of research and development by Greencore”, the company claims.

The skillet will have a plastic-free window and be made entirely from paper-based material. “Due to the precise level of moisture resistance the skillet provides, it will see products have the exact same shelf life as if they were they packaged in a traditional skillet,” the company adds.

Data shows that consumers currently find it challenging to separate the plastic film from the packaging of a typical sandwich skillet, meaning that recycling rates are nowhere near as high as they could be, Greencore says.

The new skillet’s all-paper construction will make the process “much easier for consumers”, it is claimed.

Subject to successful trials, which commence in September 2021, and the proposition meeting all parties’ performance criteria, roll-out of the new packaging will begin later in the year. In time, Greencore expects to make these new packaging techniques available to the wider UK market.

Development of the fully-recyclable skillet sees Greencore deliver on one of the key commitments outlined in its 2020 Sustainability Report.

The Sustainability Report also contains a range of pledges across the areas of sourcing, manufacturing, and community engagement. Further commitments include:

All surplus product will be donated to local communities by 2022;

A deforestation-free supply chain by 2025;

All raw materials will be sustainably sourced by 2030;

Product development will be “equally split between animal protein versus plant-rich alternatives by 2030”.

It is estimated that some 600 million pre-packed sandwiches are consumed in the UK every year, or just over 1,100 every minute.

Should the fully-recyclable skillet ultimately be adopted as industry best practice, the potential for significant reductions in plastic usage and in improved recycling rates is immense, the firm claims.