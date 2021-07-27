Meat processor Kepak Group has announced the appointment of a new group chief marketing officer this evening (Tuesday, July 27).

The processor has appointed Adrian Lawlor to the role. This will be in addition to Lawlor’s current role overseeing insight, innovation, marketing and business planning for Kepak’s Foods Division.

Under his new additional role, Lawlor will assume responsibility for leading the marketing function of the Meat Division.

In this position, he will work with the group’s ‘Leadership Team’ to “further develop a long-term consumer and customer focused strategy and will support the team in developing plans to deliver against this”.

Lawlor joined Kepak as a graduate in 2002 and after four years in a variety of marketing roles supporting the early stages of growth for the Rustlers burger brand in the UK, he went on to spend 10 years in a number of senior commercial and business development roles across Kepak’s Irish, European and UK businesses.

Lawlor was appointed marketing and business development director of the consumer foods division in 2016 and as part of this, Kepak said, he “led a significant evolution of the marketing and category team structures and ways of working, leading to a significant period of success for the Rustlers brand”.

The Rustlers brand has since become a top-100 brand in the UK, driven by “award-winning marketing initiatives”, the processor said.

Lawlor holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and Marketing from Technology University Dublin (TU Dublin) and is a member of the Bord Bia Brand Forum Steering Group and the Bord Bia Talent Advisory Forum.