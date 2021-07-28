This Friday, July 30, will see the Big Boy Ram Sale return to the Showgrounds in Carrick-On-Shannon for the fourth year running.

The ever-growing ram sale – which kicks off at 5:00p.m – is set to see 180 rams on offer, consisting of both pedigrees and hybrids with a mixture of senior, shearling and ram lambs to choose from.

Speaking ahead of the sale, chief organiser, Stuart Dorran said: “It’s that time of the year again and we are very excited about the lineup of rams that will be on offer.

“There will be a super variety of hybrids to meet the ever-increasing demand for them, while an excellent number of purebred rams aimed at the commercial market will also be on offer.

“This year dying and trimming, carding of rams backs and ends has been banned from the sale. We have listened to customers and commercial farmers who believe rams should be presented as naturally as possible.”

“Hybrids are really taking off and The Big Boy Ram Sale is the biggest supplier of them in Ireland. They have been bred to improve vigour and structural issues found in some purebreds,” he continued.

“Most hybrids on offer are the cross of a purebred registered dam and sire of two different breeds.

“Furthermore, this year we are raffling two Chartex cross ewe lambs for our chosen charity, Embrace Farm. The two ewes will be on display on the day. Tickets can be purchased anytime via iDonate. All donations will go directly to Embrace Farm,” Stuart concluded. The two Chartex ewe lambs being raffled

Register to bid on or before Thursday, July 29, with Midland and Western Livestock Society at 086 388 3112, for a chance to go home with a new ram(s) for the upcoming breeding season.

Also, you can book a viewing time to see the rams from 3.00-5:00p.m on the day. Online bidding is via LSL.