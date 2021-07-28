There will be no livestock trading in the southwest this August following the cancellation of both the Puck Fair and Kenmare Fair Day, local Gardaí have confirmed.

The annual events, which traditionally take place in mid August, have both been cancelled due to Covid-19 public health advice.

In a statement on the matter yesterday (Tuesday, July 27), Gardaí based in the Cork, Kerry and Limerick division said:

“The annual Puck Fair August 10-12, 2021 and Kenmare Fair Day, August 15, 2021 are cancelled due to Covid-19 public health advice.

“We are encouraging all traders and visitors to take notice that unfortunately there will be no events taking place during these annual fairs. There will be no casual trading, no horse fair, no livestock trading and no public entertainment during these dates.

“We encourage locals to support the businesses of Killorglin and Kenmare as best they can but we stress that these dates should be treated like any ordinary business day in both towns.”

The Garda statement outlined that authorities cannot afford to have large numbers of people turn up as this would cause “significant concern” amongst the public.

“The health, well-being and safety of visitors, volunteers and residents is paramount and in order to comply with government legislation and public health guidelines the difficult decision to cancel these events has been taken,” it was added.

“We would like to thank members of the public, all our trading partners, sponsors and all the various stakeholders who give such great support to these two historic events.

“We would ask for your ongoing support and cooperation in complying with government legislation and the public health advice on social distancing. We look forward to bringing you back to Killorglin and Kenmare in 2022,” the Garda statement concluded.