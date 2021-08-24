Firefighters among the crews of Cork City Fire Brigade had a tough day yesterday (Monday, August 23) – tackling two farming related incidents within hours of each other.

The first incident occurred when fire crews from both Cork City Fire Brigade and Cork County Fire Service were called to action to help deal with an overturned slurry tanker in Carrignavar.

Taking to Twitter yesterday afternoon at 2:18p.m, the brigade’s social media account warned road users to avoid the area as the road in question would be closed for some time, stating:

Crews from Ballyvolane and Cork County Fire Service Mallow are currently dealing with an overturned slurry tank trailer in Carrignavar near the GAA Grounds.





“Road will be closed for some time, avoid the area if possible,” the tweet said.

A couple of hours later, the brigade’s crews were once again called into action – this time to tackle a tractor which went on fire in the Model Farm Road area of Cork city.

Tweeting about the incident, Cork City Fire Brigade said:

Crews from Anglesea Street are currently in attendance at a tractor unit on fire in the Model Farm Road area.





“Firefighters are fighting the blaze using a Class B foam to knock the fire quickly.

“Smoke may be visible in the area, slow down on surrounding roads,” the brigade’s tweet concluded.

In a short statement to Agriland today, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána added: “Gardaí attended an incident where a tractor went on fire in Ballincollig shortly after 3:30pm yesterday afternoon. Image source: Cork City Fire Brigade

“No injuries reported [and] no offence committed,” the Garda spokesperson said.

