Representatives of the Irish greyhound industry have raised concerns over the inclusion of what they believe is a “misleading and inaccurate” representation of greyhound racing, in a student activity book which forms part of the junior cycle curriculum.

Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) and the Irish Greyhound Owners and Breeders Federation (IGOBF) have written to the Department of Education, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and to the publishers of the CSPE (Civic, Social and Political Education) book “Make a Difference”.

They are requesting the removal of a section of text in relation to the greyhound industry titled ‘Going to the Dogs’.

The groups claim that the text raises a series of problems in relation to greyhound racing, which they said do not in any way reflect the reality within the sport.

Students are then encouraged to “write an email or a letter to the Ministers of Agriculture and Sport suggesting some actions the Irish government can take to protect the welfare of greyhounds in Ireland”, according to GRI and IGOBF.

‘Misrepresentation’ of greyhound industry

Frank Nyhan, chairman of GRI said the inclusion of such text in a book for the junior cycle is “totally unacceptable and is extremely concerning as it completely misrepresents the sport of greyhound racing”.

“The dissemination of such material to young adults forming part of the next generation is very worrying.

“The grossly inaccurate presentation of a sport, with which many students are likely to have little knowledge or contact at that stage of their lives, can only contribute to the forming of views which have no basis in reality,” he added.

“This is an extremely serious matter. It entirely misrepresents the sport and industry at an important formative time for these students.”

Incomplete story about greyhound racing

Gerard Dollard, chief executive officer of GRI, said he believes that “the publication presents an incomplete portrayal of the sport of greyhound racing”.

“[It] makes no reference to the multitude of care and welfare initiatives progressed by GRI during the past two years, including the provision of care and foster care centres; the introduction of an expanded inspection programme for greyhound establishments; the operation of a Greyhound Injuries Support Scheme; and the commissioning of the Rásaíocht Con Éireann Traceability System.”

Advertisement

Damian Matthews, chairman of the IGOBF, says his members are ‘abhorred’ by the publication which they claim seeks to “marginalise the greyhound racing community”.

“We totally oppose this material being published or any similar material being taught in schools which [socially excludes] the greyhound community from society,” he continued.

Department intervention sought

In written correspondence to the Department of Education, Matthews wrote: “We will not permit the children, who are rightly proud of their greyhound heritage, to be denigrated, nor our IGOBF members who are working as teachers, including principals, lecturers, school secretaries, caretakers and SNAs, all of whom are rightly proud of their greyhound heritage.”

GRI and the IGOBF have expressed disappointment with the response received from the Department of Education and have repeated their calls for the department to intervene.

In its response the department stated: “The NCCA (National Council for Curriculum and Assessment) Curriculum specification for Junior Cycle CSPE does not include any reference to, or mention of, greyhounds, dogs or greyhound racing.

“The majority of textbooks are commissioned and published by educational publishers, and schools have the freedom to select their books from those available from a number of different publishers.

“However, the content of any individual textbook is determined by the publisher themselves, and therefore any queries regarding specific content in any particular textbook should be directed to the publisher,” the department response cotinued.

Political concern

Meanwhile, Kerry independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae has said that he has been contacted by a number of constituents who are concerned about the publication for schools. Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae

He said he has made representations to the Minister for Education, Norma Foley asking her whether she has reviewed the content of the book, and whether or not she feels it is suitable for inclusion in the junior cycle curriculum.

“I am very concerned about the way that greyhound owners are being portrayed in the publication, particularly given the readership for this book would be of an impressionable age group of 12 to 15-years old.

“While the Department of Education don’t commission any textbooks, [it] must ensure that the textbooks that school children are exposed to should be appropriate and suitable,” he concluded.

Download Our Free App