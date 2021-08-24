Alltech Ireland has appointed Dr. Hazel Rooney as technical pig coordinator and Paula Mc Cooey as poultry manager.

According to the company, they bring valuable education and experience in their respective species, and will work closely with the sales, marketing and research teams.

Rooney will be responsible for coordinating and developing technical solutions for pigs for the Irish and European marketplace.

She will be working closely with the Alltech Ireland sales and gut health management teams and also as a liaison between Alltech’s marketing and research teams.

“The Irish and European pig industry is currently facing a number of difficult challenges, and I look forward to working closely with those in the industry to overcome these challenges by improving pig health, welfare and growth performance,” Rooney said.

Pig expertise

Prior to joining Alltech, Hazel Rooney received a bachelor’s degree in animal science from University College Dublin (UCD) in 2016 and a PhD in swine nutrition from UCD and the Teagasc Pig Development Department in 2019.

Her doctoral research focused on maternal feeding strategies during gestation and lactation, to optimise annual sow output and promote the growth and development of progeny from large litters.

She then spent a year working as a post-doctoral researcher in the Teagasc pig development department in Ireland.

Poultry appointment at Alltech

As the Alltech Ireland poultry manager, Paula Mc Cooey is responsible for managing the poultry accounts across the island of Ireland and will work closely with customers, according to the company.

“The poultry industry is a thriving and progressive sector to be involved in,” Paula said.

“I look forward to working with producers and those in the industry to maximise on-farm potential and meet the challenges and demands that the industry faces.”

Paula Mc Cooey received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture science from University College Dublin (UCD) in 2014.

She then moved to England to work for Moy Park and spent two years learning about the business from the hatchery to the processing plant, before becoming a broiler field advisor.

She was responsible for 36 farms across Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Mc Cooey continued to work for Moy Park in Northern Ireland as a farm compliance manager before moving to Western Brand in 2019, where she was responsible for driving performance and ensuring compliance on 75 broiler farms across Cavan, Monaghan and Mayo.

Cathal McCormack, country manager at Alltech Ireland said: “We are pleased to have Hazel and Paula join the Alltech Ireland team as they are well accomplished in the pig and poultry industries.

“They will be key assets to our team and customers,” he added.

Alltech Ireland

Alltech was founded in 1980 by Irish entrepreneur and scientist Dr. Pearse Lyons, with the aim of delivering smarter, more sustainable solutions for agriculture.

The company has said its products improve the health and performance of plants and animals, resulting in better nutrition for consumers and a decreased environmental impact.

The company employs about 5,000 people worldwide.

