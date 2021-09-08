Three people were found dead following a shooting incident in a rural area in Co. Kerry yesterday evening (Tuesday, September 7).

The incident occurred near the village of Lixnaw in the north of the county.

In a brief statement on the matter last night, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí in Listowel are currently at scene of an incident at a domestic residence in North County Kerry, this evening, Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

“Gardaí attended a scene and located the body of a female (60s) and a male (20s) inside the dwelling,” the spokesperson said.

“The body of a male (60s) was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling. All three bodies have gunshot wounds. A firearm has been recovered at the scene.

Noting that the State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted, the Garda representative added that the scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing.

“An Garda Síochána are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident, at this time,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood that the deceased were all of the one family.

According to RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, the older man is believed to have been involved in farming while the younger man had worked previously with local agricultural contractors.

Acting Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys reacted to the news this morning, taking to Twitter to say: "My deepest sympathies to all impacted by the truly awful tragedy in Lixnaw."

“The shock and devastation being felt by the family and the community is unimaginable.

“An Garda Síochána is engaging with the local community and will carry out a full investigation.”

