Located in mid-Tipperary, the Kilvilcorris Charolais herd is set to host its first ‘production sale’ of pedigree-registered Charolais heifers at Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly this Friday, September 10, at 7:00p.m.

The sale will consist of two in-calf heifers, 18 heifers ready for service and 10 weanling heifers.

The heifers on offer at the sale have been described by the organisers as “the ideal foundation stock for anyone considering starting a pedigree Charolais herd or adding to an existing herd”. Lot 4 in Friday’s sale. An in-calf heifer sired by Prime Roberto calving in October to Pirate

Sires of the heifers on offer at the sale include:

Goldstar Echo;

Pirate;

Prime Roberto;

Blelack Digger;

Fiston;

CF52;

Pottleragh Mark;

Bivouac;

Invincible; and

Stock Bull – Bunratty Mike Tyson.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, P.J. Ryan of the Kilvilcorris Charolais herd explained: “The cornerstones of our breeding policy are: structure; function; correctness; and ease of calving.”

“All cows rear their own calves. We sell approximately 20 bulls annually, with about 50% to repeat customers.

“Our cow-herd is very consistent; we have bred it up over the years. The cows all calve well and we don’t have any trouble with them calving.

Lot 7 in Friday’s sale. Sired by Blelack Digger.

This Heifer has a replacement index of €95 and a €153 terminal value

“There are some exceptional heifers in this crop coming from the best cows in the herd and I’d be very confident they will breed on well wherever they finish up.”

All heifers in the sale have been tested clear for Progressive Ataxia and are export tested.

The heifers on offer at Friday’s sale have all been scanned reproductively sound and, according to the sales catalogue “are all fully genuine”. Lot 20 in Friday’s sale. Sired by Bunratty Mike Tyson

The catalogue also outlined: “They are being offered for sale in their natural condition having only being assembled as a group two months prior to the sale.”

Farmers who are interested in the sale can find out more by contacting Tullamore Mart or by checking out Millburn Livestock Services’ Facebook page.

