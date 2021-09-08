A criminal investigation has been launched by Gardaí into a fatal shooting in north Co. Kerry that left three people dead this week.

At approximately 8.30p.m on Tuesday, September 7, Gardaí in Listowel attended a house at Kilfeighney, Lixnaw. They were alerted by a member of the public, concerned about the residents of the house.

Local uniform and plain-clothes Gardaí attended the scene where two people – a female, aged 56 and a male, aged 24 – were discovered inside the house. Both appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

A follow-up search outside uncovered the third body of a male, aged 63, at the boundary of the rear yard, also with gunshot wounds.

A firearm was recovered in proximity to his body.

The scene was preserved overnight and this afternoon, the Garda Technical Bureau commenced a forensic examination. This examination is ongoing.

Dr. Margot Bolster, locum assistant State pathologist, has also attended the scene.

Advertisement

The three bodies have been removed to University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, where State post-mortem examinations will take place.

The result of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation, according to Gardaí, but preliminary findings are that all three individuals died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

The Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this investigation, at this time.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to the extended families of the deceased and the An Garda Síochána will support the families during this personal tragedy for them. An Garda Síochána appeals for privacy for the family at this time,” the Gardaí said in a statement.

“An Garda Síochána is also conscious of the severe impact this incident has on the tight-knit community here in Kerry, and we are appealing to this community or any other persons who may have any information in relation to the tragic events in Kilfeighney, Lixnaw to contact investigating Gardaí.”

If you have any information, contact Listowel Garda Station: 068 50820; or the Garda confidential number: 1800 666.

Download Our Free App