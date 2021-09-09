Cultivate, the collaborative credit union finance lending platform for farmers, has announced today (Thursday, September 9), that six more credit unions have joined the platform.

This brings the availability of Cultivate loans to 111 locations across the country.

Analysis carried out by Cultivate shows that beef farmers made up the majority of loan applications in the first half of 2021.

Speaking on behalf of Cultivate, Paul Morgan, CEO of Ennistymon and District Credit Union, said:

“Despite the ongoing complexities from Covid-19, and impending changes from the recently published Food Vision 2030, this announcement highlights the ongoing demand that farmers have to secure farmer-friendly finance.

“Irish farmers continue to invest in a sustainable future for their farming enterprises. We are a specialist provider of finance to farmers and offer flexible unsecured loans up to €50,000, so we are well placed to support them when a farmer needs to invest in stock or working capital or to finance farm buildings or machinery.”

Local decision making

Participating Cultivate credit unions work locally with farmer members.

The service means farmers have the opportunity to talk with people who understand farming, and to agree a financial package that this tailored to best suit the needs of the farmer and their farming enterprise.

“We are thrilled with this consistent growth in Cultivate farm loans. The reality on the ground is that, despite Covid-19 and Brexit, there is a growing demand among farmers for access to local, friendly finance with quick decision making,” Morgan continued.

“Unlike other institutions, we are not closing our offices, instead we are innovating and looking at ways to add value to our communities through much needed products like Cultivate.”

Loan analysis by Cultivate

Cultivate also recently published analysis of its 2021 loan applications for the first six months of the year.

The period analysed saw nearly the same amount of loan applications to Cultivate as the entire 12 months in 2020 (94% of 2020 volume).

When adjusted for new credit unions joining Cultivate in the period, the like-for-like comparison shows a 50% increase in loan applications for the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020.

The average Cultivate loan application in the first six months of 2021 was for €26,791, with repayments spread over a six-year period and May was the most popular month for applications.

The average loan to a dairy farmer was just over €30,000 in comparison to €26,075 for a beef farmer.

The most popular loans were for stocking and working capital (25%), followed closely by farm buildings (24%) and tractor purchases (17%).

Beef farmers continue to drive the majority of Cultivate loan applications, accounting for seven out of 10 of the total loan applications in the first six months of 2021, while dairy farmers accounted for 21%, sheep farmers for 7% and tillage farmers for 2%.

Cultivate credit unions

As part of today’s announcement, Cultivate ais welcoming its first participating credit unions in counties: Carlow; Cavan; Donegal; Laois; Monaghan; and Wexford.

The new credit unions are:

Castleblayney Credit Union;

Cavan Credit Union;

Enfield Credit Union;

Enniscorthy Credit Union;

Lifford Credit Union;

St Canice’s Credit Union, Kilkenny.

Collectively they account for 21 new locations where farmers can access Cultivate loans.

Commenting further, Paul Morgan said: “This announcement confirms what we have long believed – that there is strong demand among Irish farmers for an alternative flexible finance lender.

“Since the start of this year, 10 additional credit unions have joined us on this journey, and we look forward to announcing more credit unions in the coming months.”

What the loans can be used for

Buy stock in the spring or autumn;

Build extra bays onto existing cattle accommodation;

Develop pasture infrastructure from reseeding to roadways and water systems;

Build a calving house;

Invest in new milking parlour equipment e.g. bulk tank;

Build a machinery shed;

Invest in an upgrade of tractor or machinery;

Access working capital for periods when cashflow is under pressure.

