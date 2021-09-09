Fane Valley Co-op has unveiled proposals for a new food processing facility at Mandeville Industrial Estate in Craigavon, Co. Armagh.

The plans, which are currently in the pre-application stage, will expand the firm’s milling capabilities and create up to 30 new skilled jobs in milling, engineering, product development, and research and development if approved.

The proposals include a new mill to support the firm’s White’s Oats brand, silos, warehousing, offices, and a research and development facility.

It’s hoped construction could begin as early as next year, with the facility expected to be fully operational by late 2023.

The development forms part of Fane Valley’s wider growth strategy and will be located within Invest Northern Ireland lands zoned for industrial use as part of the 2010 Craigavon Area Plan.

A spokesperson for the firm said the investment, which is subject to planning approval, has been driven by “strong consumer trends” for sustainable plant-based foods across the markets in which the company operates in.

Within its agricultural division, Fane Valley operates three animal feed mills and 17 retail stores, while its food division is involved in meat processing, porridge oats and breakfast cereals, and a specialist duck production and processing enterprise.

Commenting on the plans, Fane Valley Group chief executive officer Trevor Lockhart said: “We are excited by the opportunities that our proposed new facility will deliver for our growth strategy to meet consumer demand and support investment and job creation.

“The new state-of-the-art plant will harness the latest innovations within agri-food research, development and processing helping the business to deliver new products.

“Fane Valley has been operating for well over a century now and our ability to adapt to market conditions has formed the basis of our sustained success.

“This project will help to future-proof our business and ensure we continue on an upward trajectory of growth.”

Pre-application

The proposals are currently at the pre-application consultation stage. Full details of the consultation can be viewed here.

Once the consultation closes on October 14, all comments made by members of the public will be reviewed. Once considered, relevant changes may be made to the development and all comments, including a summary of the key concerns and the applicant’s responses, will be included in a Pre–Application Community Consultation Report which will accompany the application submission.

Technical and environmental assessment documents will also accompany the application.

These will then be passed submitted to the local council for its consideration.

