The Donegal Cheviot and Cheviot Cross Breeders’ Group held its third annual sale last Friday, September 3, at Stranorlar Mart, Co. Donegal.

1,360 sheep were catalogued for the sale and a 92% clearance rate was seen on the evening. There was a good demand seen across the board for the four classes of sheep on offer, consisting of hogget ewes and ewe lambs.

Hogget ewes

Starting with the trade for hogget ewes, Suffolk Cheviot cross ewes topped out at €300/head and averaged €213 on the night.

Cheviot hogget ewes saw prices reach €275/head and averaged €190.

Cheviot Blackface-cross hogget ewes sold to a high of €190/head and averaged €159/head.

Cheviot mule hogget ewes sold to a top price of €240/head and averaged at €190/head.

Ewe lambs

Moving onto the ewe lamb trade, again a good trade was seen for the quality lambs.

Suffolk Cheviot-cross ewe lambs sold up to €192/head and averaged out at €137/head.

Cheviot ewe lambs topped out at €166/head and averaged at €127/head.

Cheviot Blackface-cross ewe lambs sold up to €122/head and averaged at €94/head – the lowest average across the board – but it was said by the group that many of these were light in weight.

Lastly, Cheviot mule ewe lambs, similar to the Cheviot ewe lambs, reached a high of €166/head and averaged €139.

Excellent trade

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, the group’s chairman, James Lorinyenko, said that as a whole the sale was a great success, but highlighted the excellent trade for Cheviot Suffolk cross and Cheviot hogget ewes and ewe lambs.

He added: “The sale has grown in size massively since our inaugural sale in 2019. There has been a massive amount of work and effort put in by members to establish the group and grow it to what it is today.

“In 2019 we had around 650 sheep at the first sale, while this year we had over 1,350 catalogued for the sale.

“Our sale last Friday witnessed a very good trade, particularly the Cheviot Suffolk cross and Cheviot hogget ewe and ewe lambs, with a high clearance rate achieved.”

