In the first instalment of our NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards 2021 series, in association with the National Dairy Council, Kerrygold and Ornua, we meet three of the 12 farming families that have made it to the finals of these prestigious annual awards.

Taking a trip to Tipperary, Kerry and Cork, we meet the Ormonds, the Keanes and the Kingstons.

Quality Milk Awards – the finalists

Ormond family

The Ormond family farm is located in Templemore, north Tipperary, and is home to Tommy, his wife Mary, and their two daughters, Sara Jayne and Moira.

Tommy took over the farm 20 years ago from his father, Michael, who is still very active on the farm, and lives close by with his wife, Mary.

Tommy has been farming as far back as he can remember: “Since I was able to put on a pair of wellies,” he says. And, he believes he is privileged to be flying the farming flag for his generation “and hopefully leave it in good stead for the next one”. Bringing in the cows on the Ormond family farm

A strong believer in the saying ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, Tommy is grateful to live in a community where family and neighbours are always willing to help. And, he believes that farming, in general, is a very important part of the community in Templemore.

Farming may be his passion, but he shares it with a few more keen interests. He is a great fan of GAA and the outdoors, he raises draught foals each year, and enjoys attending shows with his family during the summer months. Tommy Ormond

Farm facts

Herd size – 110;

Milk supply – 619,946L;

Total bacteria count (weighted) – 8,000;

Somatic cell count (weighted) – 93;

Butterfat % (weighted) – 4.09%;

Protein percentage (weighted) – 3.56%.

The Ormond family farm is nominated by Centenary Thurles Co-op.

Keane family

“I always enjoyed feeding calves with my dad in the springtime,” says Tom Paul Keane from Kielduff, Tralee, who now operates the family farm with his father, John. John and Tom Paul Keane on their family farm in Kerry

“We are in a partnership, I’d be lost without him,” says Tom Paul, who completed his agricultural science degree at Carlow Institute of Technology in 2014.

“I’m farming full-time since leaving college. Now, everyday is a school day. No situation or solution on how to fix it is the same,” he says.

While his mother, Teresa, brother, Jonathan, and two sisters, Orla and Therese are less involved in the day-to-day running of the farm, they are on hand to help out when needed.

The Keane family farm has existed for many generations and was divided between two brothers three generations ago – one of those brothers was Tom Paul’s grandfather.

Outside of farming, Tom Paul plays soccer for a team his brother founded. Tom Paul Keane

Farm facts

Herd size – 145;

Milk supply – 1,183,406L;

Total bacteria count (weighted) – 8,000;

Somatic cell count (weighted) – 223;

Butterfat % (weighted) – 3.98%;

Protein percentage (weighted) – 3.33%.

The Keane family farm is nominated by Lee Strand Co-op.

Kingston family

“We have a great love for animals – and if we didn’t, we shouldn’t be at this,” says William Kingston, a fourth-generation farmer in Skibbereen, Co. Cork.

Living on the farm alongside William are wife, Siobhan, three children, Cathal, Grace and Paul, and father, also Paul.

“My father wouldn’t be as active on the farm anymore, but he definitely keeps me on track,” says William who describes his father as a “valuable asset on the farm as he supervises and project manages”.

He also has a head full of crucial dates, which he shares with William. William Kingston

Denis, who has been helping out on the Kingston farm for the past 10 years, is described as “the heartbeat of the farm”.

Working on the family farm since 1993, William has always been an avid animal lover, and, as a child, remembers the first milking parlour being built in 1974.

Outside of farming, William is heavily involved in the Skibbereen community – helping out with Meals on Wheels and participating in charity cycles to raise funds for Down Syndrome Ireland.

“We enjoy people – and you’d never pass on being able to help someone out”. William Kingston

Farm facts

Herd size – 278;

Milk supply – 1,348,407L;

Total bacteria count (weighted) – 12,000;

Somatic cell count (weighted) – 140;

Butterfat % (weighted) – 4.75%;

Protein percentage (weighted) – 3.87%.

The Kingston family farm is nominated by Drinagh Co-op.

