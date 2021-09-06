Agriland is delighted to announce that, all this week, we are running a very special NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards 2021 series, in advance of this prestigious event – the Oscars of the dairy world – which takes place on September 15. Tadhg Hurley with his father, Finbarr

In association with the National Dairy Council, Kerrygold and Ornua, we will introduce the 12 fantastic farming-family finalists that have been successful this year. John O’Sullivan with sons John and Victor

From Tuesday to Friday (September 7-10 inclusive), we will focus on three families per day, who will share some information about their lives, their dairy enterprises, and some impressive farm facts that clearly illustrate why they are the cream of the 2021 crop.

NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Each year, the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards showcase and celebrate the dedication of Irish family farms to producing the best quality milk in the world. The Kingston family

Sustainability is at the heart of this year’s event, which is themed, Irish Dairying: Delivering Sustainably, offering an ideal platform to acknowledge farms that are industry leaders in sustainable food production. James McCarthy and son, Shane

This year’s 12 family-farming industry leaders, representing eight counties, have been nominated by 12 dairy co-ops nationwide, in recognition of their commitment to the highest standards of hygiene, food safety, animal health, and environmental protection. The Barry family

The 2021 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Award finalists are:

The Hurley family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Barryroe Co-op;

The O’Sullivan family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Dairygold Co-op;

The Kingston family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Drinagh Co-op;

The McCarthy family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Lisavaird Co-op;

The Barry family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by North Cork Creameries;

The Banville family farm, Co. Wexford – nominated by Glanbia Ireland;

The Fitzpatrick family farm, Co. Longford – nominated by Lakeland Dairies;

The Ormond family farm, Co. Tipperary – nominated by Centenary Thurles Co-op;

The McCarthy family farm, Co. Limerick – nominated by Kerry Agribusiness;

The Keane family farm, Co. Kerry – nominated by Lee Strand Co-op;

The O’Brien family farm, Co. Galway – nominated by Arrabawn Co-op;

The Hamm family farm, Co. Westmeath – nominated by Aurivo Co-op.

The Banville family

Commenting on the 2021 awards, Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of the NDC said: “The landscape that we’re living in is changing. The Fitzpatrick family

“Consumers are demanding natural, sustainably-produced food, and transparency and authenticity are now, more important than ever. The Ormond family

“Irish dairy has one of the lowest carbon footprints internationally, primarily due to the unique grass fed, family based Irish farming system which is extremely efficient and involves less intensive farming. The McCarthy family from Limerick

“It is in all our interests to continue to nurture that approach and support future generations to farm with excellence.” Tom Paul Keane and father, John

Adhering to all governmental guidelines, this year’s awards will take place outdoors at Moorepark Dairy Open Day on Wednesday, September 15. The O’Brien family

Tune into Agriland throughout the week for in-depth details of the finalist farms.

