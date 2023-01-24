A suckler reduction scheme “is already underway” because the sector is “being strangled by cuts in supports and increased regulation,” the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has warned.

Speaking at the 68th annual general meeting (AGM) today (Tuesday, January 24) Tim Cullinan said the reality was different on the ground from the pledge made by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, that there would be no sucker reduction scheme.

Today at the AGM he urged the minister and the government to support Irish farmers and said the government had an “opportunity to bring farmers with them, in a way that achieves maximum buy-in”.

“We need to hear from the minister what his proposals are to provide economic viability for our vulnerable beef, sheep and tillage sectors,” the IFA president said.

“This has been identified in the Beef and Sheep Food Vision Report as a key enabling factor to deliver the efficiencies proposed for the sector.

“We need a plan for the sustainable growth of all our sectors. It is time to stop talking them down,” he added.

Cullinan delivered a defiant, robust defense of Irish agriculture during his keynote address to a packed AGM where he detailed the impact of climate challenges, the war in Ukraine and Brexit on Irish farmers.

He also referenced the controversial Gresham House/Coillte backed forestry fund and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

“Farmers have a level of resilience and agility that is not always recognised. We are farmers. We are food producers. We are here to stay.

“What we want from the government is honesty. Farmers are straight dealers, so deal with them in a straight-forward manner” he said.

But he said that “forcing farmers to re-wet their land” was not the way to go or “doing a deal with an investment house from the UK to buy up land for forestry is not the way to go”.

“And locking farmers out of an agri-environment scheme is definitely not the way to go,” the IFA president warned.

He said that claims by the government that it had “no plans to reduction” was simply not the case.

“The CAP the changes in the Nitrates derogation and countless other policies are all designed to cut production,” Cullinan said.

“The Green Party tail has been wagging the Government dog. The Greens won 12 seats in the last general election.

“Between them, the two larger parties in government have over 70 seats. They need to stand up for our sector,” the IFA president urged.

He also accused the Green Party of trying to “shut down farming, particularly dairy farming”.

“Dairy expansion has been a huge success story for farmers, rural Ireland and the economy,” Cullinan said.

But during his address the IFA president also highlighted the sectors that are “suffering badly” – pigs, poultry, horticulture and potatoes” he said all depended on the home market and all urgently needed support to survive.

“This week, the bill to appoint a Food Regulator is back before the Dáil. It is long overdue. The minister needs to make this happen,” Cullinan urged.