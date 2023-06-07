Teagasc Moorepark Open Day will take place Tuesday, July 4, 2023 with the theme of ‘Securing a Sustainable Future’.

The Irish dairy industry has undergone a transformational change since the removal of the EU milk quota in 2015, according to Teagasc.

The organisation said that since the Irish dairy industry began to prepare for EU milk quota removal, milk solids output has increased by over 96%.

This increased output has reportedly been achieved through increased cow numbers, increased milk yield per cow, increased fat and protein percentages, increased grass growth, increased stocking rate and additional land entering the dairy industry.

Environmental pressure on dairy

Teagasc has said that these achievements have occurred alongside growing environmental pressures concerning agricultural emissions (greenhouse gas and ammonia), water quality and biodiversity loss, growing food security issues associated with geo-political events, a requirement to refocus on competitiveness and people, while continuing to focus on the integration of dairy and beef.

Speaking at the launch of the Open Day, Prof. Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc, said: “Dairy farms and dairy farming are consistently the most profitable agricultural enterprise, as reported by the National Farm Survey.

“As we look forward, there are new challenges that will form the basis of the development of the industry.

“These include the challenge to reduce agricultural GHG emissions by 25% by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2050, increased requirements associated with the Nitrates Action Programme and a risk that the maximum stocking rate of derogation farms will be reduced, increased requirements associated with the Nature Restoration Law, and increased welfare focus on calves originating from the dairy herd.”

O’Mara said that these challenges must be addressed while attracting new people into the industry and remaining competitive.

“The dairy industry has consistently responded in a positive manner to challenges in the past, and I am sure it will face the current challenges with the same focus. Moorepark ’23 will provide guidance to farm families to address these challenges,” he added.

Moorepark Open Day

Open Day topics will include strategies to increase all aspects of sustainability (social, environmental and economic) including:

Profitability;

Pasture management and nutrient use efficiency;

DairyBeef 500 programme and dairy cow breeding;

Health and safety;

People in the dairy industry.

There will be interactive areas for skills development, discussion on the Nitrates Directive, managing farm costs, an international perspective on policy, challenges and solutions, and infrastructure on the farm.

A number of topics will be discussed at the Ornua forum area including market updates, milk quality, policy developments and people in the dairy industry.

Teagasc Moorepark ’23 is expected to be a free, informative event for those with an interest in the Irish dairy industry.

Gates open from 8:30a.m and the event closes at 5:00p.m. Prof. Laurence Shalloo, Head of the Teagasc Animal Grassland Research and Innovation Programme snapping a picture of Teagasc Moorepark staff, Caitlin Looney, Conor Hogan, Sarah Walsh, Ryan Prendergast and Emer Kennedy

In conjunction with the open day, Teagasc has launched the “This is Dairying” photo competition which will run throughout this month.

The competition aims to exhibit “pride and positivity” across the dairy industry, Teagasc said, by featuring the importance of the family farm, pride in animals, or dedication to safeguarding the environment.

The competition will run until Monday, June 26. The winners will be selected and photos will be displayed online and at the Teagasc Moorepark Dairy Open Day.

The overall winner will receive a €500 voucher and have their photo displayed in the Paddy O’Keeffe Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark.

The first runner up will receive €250 and five remaining finalists will be chosen to each receive €50 vouchers, Teagasc said.

“It is essential as a community that the dairy industry actively promotes what is positive about our farms.

“This competition offers everybody involved in the industry the opportunity to share something they love about farming,” the People in Dairy programme manager, Dr. Conogan said.