A new 10-year national policy which has been launched today (Wednesday, June 7) by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys states that agriculture is a “key contributor” to the economies of the islands.

Our Living Islands also contains 80 commitments under a three-year action plan with a focus on improving housing and water infrastructure, better access to essential services in health and education, delivering high-speed broadband, supporting remote working, and further developing outdoor amenities and sustainable tourism.

It is the first whole-of-government policy for the islands to be published in 27 years.

Agriculture on the islands

The policy document acknowledges that agriculture and fisheries remain a key contributor to island economies and will be an important source of employment.

The policy states: “Food Vision 2030, Ireland’s shared strategy for the agri-food sector, is an ambitious plan for its continued development, with environmental, economic and social sustainability at its core.

“Food Vision envisages there being a place in Ireland’s agri-food sector for all types of primary producer, whether big or small, and states that a diversity of farming, fishing and forestry systems offers the best approach towards achieving all forms of sustainability.

“It foresees a greater diversification in production systems and incomes with opportunities in providing eco-system services, the bio-economy, horticulture, rural tourism, eco-tourism, artisan food production and renewable energy,” the document continues.

In terms of island access and transport, during the consultation process on the policy, islanders identified further improvements to island connectivity that could help to secure the long-term viability of island communities.

These included the need for additional sailings, the cost of travel and cargo shipments, transport timetables and the need for ferries to facilitate farmers’ needs with regard to the transportation of livestock.

Advertisement

The policy document also states that “increased value-added and bio-based product food processing, organic-based production, aquaculture and branding and marketing of high-quality island-based produce (including cottage-based produce) offer opportunities for island farmers, fishers and food processors to expand their reach into mainstream and niche markets”.

In terms of other income streams, the policy indicates that agri-tourism provides an opportunity for island businesses, farmers, producers and artisans to develop their products and services, and to connect further with visitors through Artisan markets and food experiences.

E.g., food trails could be created between groups of adjacent islands, with each island offering its own speciality dishes.

Farming is a traditional sector of employment for many islanders.

The policy states: “The geological and topographical profile of the islands around our coast will influence the type of farming (e.g., beef, sheep, dairy, poultry, and tillage) which is carried out on any individual island, but farmers have worked and managed the land on the islands for centuries.”

Climate challenges for agriculture

The policy document recognises the challenges many farmers are facing in terms of reaching climate targets set out both nationally and internationally.

“Achieving the transition to a more sustainable farming model with reduced emissions will require innovation in the sector,” the policy document states.

“Given the innovative culture embedded in island communities, the islands can play a role in adapting and piloting new ideas and methods in agriculture, working collaboratively with research partners.”

The policy also states that the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027 places a strong emphasis on environmental and climate objectives while supporting stable farming livelihoods and long-term food security.

Advertisement

Other highlights of action plan

Additional levels of support through the government’s Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme Croí Cónaithe as part of a major effort to turn vacant or derelict buildings on islands into long-term homes. Under this measure, the existing grant ceilings will be increased by 20% in recognition of the additional costs involved in construction on offshore islands;

as part of a major effort to turn vacant or derelict buildings on islands into long-term homes. Under this measure, the existing grant ceilings will be increased by 20% in recognition of the additional costs involved in construction on offshore islands; Vacant Home Officers will identify vacant and derelict properties on islands;

will identify vacant and derelict properties on islands; The government’s forthcoming planning guidelines for rural housing will recognise the unique challenges that island communities face;

will recognise the unique challenges that island communities face; E-Health Pods will also be piloted on offshore islands to give residents and families improved access to health appointments;

will also be piloted on offshore islands to give residents and families improved access to health appointments; Supports will be provided to Remote Working Facilities on islands so that people can live and work within their own community;

on islands so that people can live and work within their own community; The delivery of high-speed broadband to island-based schools, digital hubs and Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) to ensure a reliable connection to the internet for both education and remote working;

to island-based schools, digital hubs and Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) to ensure a reliable connection to the internet for both education and remote working; Supports for outdoor recreation activities such as cycling and swimming, and expanding the Walks Scheme to more island projects;

and expanding the to more island projects; Working with partners and government agencies to increase job opportunities, including apprenticeships on islands;

including on islands; Investment in infrastructure such as piers and roads , and the completion of the upgrade of coast guard stations of units servicing islands;

, and the completion of the upgrade of of units servicing islands; Support the development of Waste Management Plans for island communities.

Launching the policy, Minister Humphreys said: “It’s all about improving housing, better access to essential services in health and education, delivering high-speed broadband, and further developing our outdoor amenities, which will in turn increase tourism and support sustainable island communities.

“It’s about ensuring our islands have proper infrastructure in terms of water, roads and piers. And it’s about supporting island communities to develop remote working facilities, ensuring people can live and work in their own community.

“We will see islands contributing to, and benefiting from, the transition to a low-carbon economy and a climate-neutral society,” the minister added.

Minister Humphreys also today approved capital funding of €1.9 million across five local authorities as part of the first tranche of minor capital works on island infrastructure projects around the country.

The projects are in counties Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway and Cork.