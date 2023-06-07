In this week’s factory quotes, prices slip across all categories, with the largest drop in quotes noticeable in the cow category.

Quotes for P-grade cows have slipped by anywhere from 30-50c/kg and the prices reported to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for P+3= grade cows show this trend is materialising.

Cow price has been in decline from the week ending Sunday, April 30.

The chart below shows the average price paid for P+3= cows with data available up to the week ending Sunday, May 28.

Advertisement

Source: DAFM

Since the decline began, the average price paid for cows grading P+3= has dropped by 20c/kg to just under €4.45/kg in the week ending Sunday, May 28.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

This week, bullocks (steers) are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.05-5.10/kg on the grid, with some outlets opening negotiations at 5c/kg below this but having to pay more in most cases.

Heifers are being quoted at €5.10-5.15/kg on the grid, back by approximately 20c/kg on the quotes from seven weeks ago.

Cows

Cow price continues to vary significantly but prices are back at all outlets. At most of the stronger cow-buying outlets, U-grade cows are being quoted at €4.65-4.75/kg and R-grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.55-4.65/kg.

Advertisement

O-grade cows are being quoted at €4.35-4.45 and P-grade cows are being quoted at €4.25-4.35/kg. Some outlets are putting forward quotes as low as €4/kg for P-grade cows but these prices are not gaining much traction.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €5.15/kg for U-grades and €5.05/kg for R-grades with €4.85 and €4.75/kg being quoted for O- and P-grade bulls, generally speaking.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.05-5.10/kg on the grid.