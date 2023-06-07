The 2023 RDS Spring Agriculture and Forestry Awards presentation took place today (Wednesday, June 7) in Dublin.

With a total prize fund of €31,000, the awards celebrate and promote the principles of climate-smart agriculture in Ireland.

13 award winners were announced over three main categories: Forestry; livestock; and sustainable agriculture and rural development.

Speaking at the RDS, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett said: “Sustainable farming and agriculture has a very bright future in Ireland and I am delighted to see the efforts of all the award winners here today at the RDS Spring Agriculture and Forestry Awards.

“As a proud organic farmer myself, I understand the hard work involved, but also the pride and satisfaction that goes with practising climate-smart farming and forestry. I want to congratulate all the award winners and indeed all those who participated.“

According to RDS president, John Dardis: “It is more important than ever to recognise the work of our farmers, foresters and agri-entrepreneurs, who are contributing to the sustainable development of Irish agriculture, which remains the most important industry in rural Ireland.

“This year’s Spring Agriculture and Forestry Award winners have achieved a balance between the economic and environmental needs of the sector and are highlighting what is possible when experience is combined with innovation and dedication,” he added.

RDS agriculture and forestry award winners

Please click on the gallery below to enlarge photos. Colm O’Dwyer; Dermot Tiernan; Dick Burke; Micheal Donlon; and Mick Power Michael Burke, Dunmore, Co. Galway / Woolow, winner of the RDS Sustainable Agri Startup award Liam and Justina Gavin, Honestly Kitchen/Drumanilra Organic Farm, Roscommon winner of the RDS Sustainability Rural Enterprise Award Norman Dunne, Kildare winner of the RDS Sustainable Farming Award Gerard Collins, Burren Co. Clare winner of the Euro-Star Replacement Index award Niamh Dooley, BiaSol, winner of the RDS Sustainable Rural Innovation Award Des and Elaine Drew, Dublin winner of the Production Forestry Award Niall O’Brien, The Grow Dome Project, winner of the RDS Rural Social Impact Award William McGrath, Cork, winner of the Beef Herd Award Holly and Robyn daughters of William Hutchinson, Kells, Co. Kilkenny winner of the Genetic Index Awards Lamb Plus Brendan and Mary Meade, Stamullen, Meath, winner of the Economic Breeding Index Award Jim White Mullinahone, Tipperary, winner of the Dairy Herd Award Images: Orla Murray, Coalesce

RDS Forestry and Woodland Awards

Production Forestry Award – Des and Elaine Drew, Co. Dublin;

Teagasc Farm Forestry Award – Sean Creamer, Co. Leitrim;

Community Woodlands Award – Knockranny Woods, Co. Mayo.

RDS Livestock Awards

Economic Breeding Index (EBI) Award (Best Dairy Cow) – Brendan Meade, Co. Meath;

Euro-Star Index Award (Best Beef Cow) – Gerard Collins, Co. Clare;

Dairy Herd Index Award – Jim White, Co. Tipperary;

Beef Herd Index Award – William McGrath, Co. Cork;

LambPlus Breeders’ Index Award – William Hutchinson, Co. Kilkenny.

RDS Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development Awards

Sustainable Farming Award – Norman Dunne, Co. Kildare;

Sustainable Agri Start-Up Award – Woolow, Co. Galway;

Sustainable Rural Enterprise Award – Honestly Farm Kitchen;

Sustainable Rural Innovation Award – BiaSol, Co. Offaly;

Sustainable Rural Social Impact Award – The Grow Dome Project, Co. Dublin.

Dardis added: “Increased carbon sequestration through effective forestry management is recognised as one of the most effective tools available in tackling climate change and in promoting sustainable agriculture.

“These awards recognise those who are setting the standard for others to follow in this regard. What they have been able to achieve is an inspiration to all involved in the future development of Irish agriculture.”

Forestry Award winners receive a cheque for €2,000, an RDS Silver Medal and a Certificate of Merit. The RDS Forestry Awards are made possible through the support of the DAFM and Teagasc