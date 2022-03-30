The Irish Grain and Feed Association (IGFA) has said that the export of grain by rail from Ukraine is welcome as the ongoing war continues to impact supply chains.

Due to the Russian invasion, the Black Sea ports that would traditionally be used to export grain from Ukraine are inaccessible.

The United Nations’ International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has called for “blue corridors” to allow the ships to leave the Black Sea without the risk of attack or hitting a mine.

The country, which is one of the world’s largest grain producers, would normally export around four to five million tonnes every month.

It is estimated the maximum amount of grain that exporters in Ukraine can move by rail over the border will be 300,000 tonnes per month.

The IGFA has welcomed the development and is hopeful that export volumes can remain consistent and increase in the coming months.

Estimates from agronomy companies in the region are indicating that due to a lack of fertiliser, damaged infrastructure and a loss of labour as Ukrainians defend their country, no more than 30% of ground will be drilled with spring wheat, corn or rapeseed.

Ukraine sunflower production

Ukraine is also one of the world’s most important sunflower growers in terms of yield.

The agricultural market research company Kleffmann Digital said that in the 2021 season the sunflower area in Ukraine was slightly more than 6.5 million hectares.

In general, sunflower cultivation is more intensive in central and eastern Ukraine, areas particularly affected by the war.

The average yield per hectare in the last crop year was 22.7 dt/ha, which added up to more than 14 million tonnes.

In the 2021 season, sowing started at the beginning of April in the Odessa region and in the following weeks throughout Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government has released agricultural employees from military service to ensure the sowing of crops.

“The hope remains that the coming month can be used for sowing in large parts. We expect first findings on cultivation areas in June after the crop has emerged,” Kleffmann Digital stated.