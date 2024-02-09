Over €3.3 million in scheme payments have issued to farmers this week, according to figures by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

A total of €2.5 million was paid under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

In total 118,714 farmers have now received BISS and CRISS payments totalling €811.35 million, according to DAFM figures published today (Friday, February 9).

This figure includes the 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (€26.5 million) and the 2023 National Reserve (€3.6 million) payments.

An additional €600,000 was paid out under the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers and an extra €200,000 under the 2023 National Reserve this week.

Scheme payments

The DAFM’s latest payment figures also show that payments issued under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) this week totalled €611,833.

Farmers also received €170,000 in the DAFM’s sixth weekly payment run of 2024 for the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) schemes.

A total of €90,000 was also issued by the DAFM in outstanding payments under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) this week.

GLAS was replaced by the new the €1.5 billion Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) scheme under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027.