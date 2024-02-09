The cost of making a basic pancake has risen by 3% over the course of the past year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Ahead of Pancake Tuesday on February 13, the CSO has examined the prices of eggs, milk, and flour in the 12 months to December 2023.

The analysis found that the average cost of 2kg of white, self-raising flour has gone up by 10% from €2.39 to €2.62 over the period, while the price of a half-dozen large eggs has increased by 3% €2.16 to €2.21.

The only basic ingredient for pancakes that has fallen over that period is 2L of full fat milk, which is down 3% from €2.26 to €2.18 in the year.

Advertisement

For those with a sweet tooth who fancy a sprinkling of sugar on their pancake, the average cost for 1kg of white, granulated sugar has risen by 24% from €1.51 to €1.88 over the course of the 12 months.

By adding that spoonful of sugar to your pancake, the total cost of making pancakes goes up by 6.4% over the 12 months to December 2023, the CSO said.

The costs were calculated from the CSO’s national average prices basket which is part the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The average price of lemons or lemon juice are not included in the average basket of goods and services.

Advertisement

The CSO has found that the cost of showing your love with traditional gifts on St Valentine’s Day has increased too.

Chocolates have risen by almost 9% in the 12 months to December 2023, while flowers are up slightly by 0.7%.

As Ash Wednesday also falls on February 14 this year, the statisticians considered items which people commonly considering giving up for Lent.

The cost of cigarettes has increased by 6%, with the price of a box of 20 filtered cigarettes going from €15.39 to €16.34 in the 12 months to December 2023.

The price of a pint of stout has gone from €5.20 to €5.64, or has risen by 8%, in the 12 months to December 2023, while the price of a pint of larger has gone from €5.73 to €6.06 or was up almost 6% in the year.