Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at almost 8.5 billion litres in 2023, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This is a decrease of 4.1% or 365.5 million litres when compared with 2022 (8.8 million litres) and is also down by 299.1 million litres or 3.4% on the 2021 figure of 8.7 million litres.

The data published today (Thursday, February 8) shows that the annual fat content for 2023 stood at 4.3%, up from 4.28% in the previous year.

Protein content dropped from 3.55% in 2022 to 3.52% last year reflecting the difficult weather conditions facing farmers. Domestic milk intake in 2022 and 2023. Image source: CSO

Butter production increased to 277,400 tonnes in 2023 from 269,200 tonnes in 2022, an increase of 8,200 tonnes (3%).

Advertisement

Almost 498 million litres of milk was sold for human consumption in 2023, back from just over 503 million litres in 2022.

Whole milk sales stood at 318 million litres (321 million in 2022), while skimmed and semi-skimmed milk was 179 million litres (181 million in 2022).

There was also a dip in skimmed milk powder (SMP) production to 166,500 tonnes, down from 173,700 tonnes in 2022.

Domestic milk intake

The CSO said that domestic milk intake was estimated at 206.1 million litres in December 2023, a decrease of 76.6 million litres when compared with December 2022 and down 52.4 million litres (-20.3%) when compared with December 2021.

Commenting on the data Dr. Grzegorz Glaczynski, statistician in the agriculture section of the CSO, said: “The figures show a decrease in domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers of 27.1% in December 2023 when compared with the same month in 2022.

Advertisement

“Total domestic milk intake fell by 4.1% (365.5 million litres) in 2023, compared with 2022.

“Fat content dropped to 4.79% in December 2023 from 4.85% in December 2022, while protein content decreased to 3.7% from 3.76% over the same period.”

PPI

Meanwhile, the Ornua Purchase Price Index (PPI) has recorded a slight decline for January 2024 and now stands at 125.1, which is down from 125.5 in December 2023.

Estimated member co-op processing costs of 7.5c/L (excluding any allowance for processor margin) for the Ornua product portfolio implies an indicative return of 37.1c/L, VAT inclusive.

Ornua confirmed today (Thursday, January 8), that this figure is unchanged from the indicative price of 37.1c/L based on index in December 2023.