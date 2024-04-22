This week’s factory quotes have seen beef prices holding steady at most processing outlets, despite speculation last week on possible price cuts.

One Donegal-based outlet that was ahead on price last week has reduced its price quotes by 5c/kg for this week, but still remains in a strong position when it’s 10c/kg weight bonus on eligible cattle between 300-400kg carcass weight is factored in.

Procurement staff are confident of an adequate supply of finished cattle in the short-term, but admit it remains uncertain what impact the delayed start to grazing this spring will have on supplies when the first cattle off grass would have generally arrived.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €5.20/kg on the grid this week, generally speaking, with as high as €5.30/kg on the grid being quoted at the top-end of the price scale for suitable heifers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg, 5c/kg less than last week.

Steer (bullock) prices are being quoted at €5.15/kg on the grid generally speaking, with €5.25/kg on the grid available on the higher-end of the price scale for eligible steers.

On the lower-end of the scale, some procurement staff are putting forward quotes of €5.10/kg on the grid for steers and €5.15/kg on the grid for heifers, but in reality, 5c/kg more is available.

Cow price

Cow price quotes are steady this week at most sites, with variation in price quotes continuing between processors.

While prime cattle prices in Northern Ireland are ahead of the Republic of Ireland, the cow price in the south is higher than in the north.

According to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) report from April 22, the cow trade in the Republic of Ireland “remains strong with an O3 cow up 0.7p/kg on average” in the week ending Sunday, April 14, to 363.9p/kg (€4.21/kg) which according to the LMC “was 28.7p/kg (34c/kg) ahead of the corresponding price in Northern Ireland”.

Some factories are more anxious for certain types of cows than others and are able to pay a premium for suitable cows.

For example up to €5.00/kg is available for U grade cows through the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s partnership with Ashbourne Meats.

There is a continued wide variation in the difference of the average price being paid for R and O grade cows.

For example, in the week ending Sunday, April 14, the average price paid for an R=3= cow was €4.91/kg while the average price paid for an O=3= cow as €4.48/kg, a difference of 43c/kg.

In general this week, U-grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.80-4.90/kg. R-grade cows are being quoted at €4.60-4.70/kg.

Click here to see the prices paid by each factory for cows in the week ending Sunday, April 14.

O and P-grade cows are being quoted at €4.35-4.50 and €4.20-4.40/kg respectively, with the higher-prices available for the better-type cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.35-5.45/kg for U grades, with €5.25-5.35/kg being quoted for R-grade bulls.

O grade bulls are being quoted at €5.10-5.15/kg and P grade bulls are being quoted at €5.00-5.05/kg, generally speaking.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.15/kg on the grid, generally speaking.