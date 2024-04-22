Met Éireann has said that dry conditions will continue until later this week when the weather will become more unsettled.

The national meteorological service said that it will be drier than average for most of the country for the first half of the week.

However, later in the week there will be wetter than average conditions in the west and southeast. It is expected to remain drier than average in the north and northwest.

In the early part the week, air temperatures will be higher than average, but values will drop as the week progresses.

Mean air temperatures across the coming seven days will be near normal or 1°C below. Soil temperatures will remain above normal.

Weather forecast

The weather forecast shows that today (Monday, April 22) will be a largely dry day with the best sunshine in Munster and Connacht.

It will be cloudy in Ulster and Leinster this morning, the cloud will push into the west and south by the afternoon.

There will be moderate northerly winds with highest afternoon temperatures of 12° to 18°.

It will be mostly cloudy and dry overnight with some patchy drizzle and mist. Lowest temperatures of 3° to 7° in light north to northwest winds.

On Tuesday morning (April 23) it will be cloudy in Munster and Connacht brighter weather in Leinster and Ulster will extend to most areas by the early afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 11° to 16°, with moderate northerly breezes.

Cold and mainly dry on Tuesday night with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog. Lowest temperatures of 1° to 5° in light northwesterly winds.

Wednesday (April 24) will be dry with sunny spells and some isolated light showers. It will feel cooler than the previous days with afternoon highs of 10° to 13° in light northerly breezes.

There will be a risk of frost in places on Wednesday night under clear skies, with lowest overnight temperatures of -1° to 3°.

Cool and dry on Thursday (April 25) with some showers, most likely to occur in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 9° to 12° in variable breezes.

Cold again on Thursday night as temperatures dip to between -2° and 2°.

Friday (April 26) will bring a mix of cloud and sunshine, light northerly breezes and highest temperatures of 8° to 11°.

Met Éireann said that the outlook for the coming week is currently “uncertain”. Saturday (April 27) is expected to be dry with a few showers, while Sunday (April 28) will be cloudier with outbreaks of rain.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that drying conditions will be generally good over the coming days, with a slight increase in windspeeds from today. However, drying conditions are expected to deteriorate later next week.

The light to moderate winds over the coming days, along with dry conditions will provide good opportunities for spraying, however conditions for spraying will become less favourable later in the week.

Most well and moderately drained soils are currently trafficable with soil moisture deficits (SMDs) ranging between 5 and 18mm.

Poorly drained soils are generally saturated, with some poorly drained soils in Ulster waterlogged.

As there will be largely dry weather in the first half of the week ahead, soil conditions will improve but will deteriorated with unsettled weather later in the week.

Met Éireann said that some well drained soils will become saturated while some moderately and poorly drained soils will become waterlogged.