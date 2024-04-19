The weekend and early next week are set to be mainly dry and sunny according to Met Éireann, although more unsettled weather is expected to return by midweek.

Today (Friday, April 19) will see a dull start with isolated drizzle, but the cloud will break up through the afternoon with sunshine developing by the end of the day. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 15° in light to moderate northwest winds.

It will be dry and clear tonight with little or no wind. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 4°, coldest over Ulster with a touch of grass frost forming.

Tomorrow (Saturday, April 20) will be dry and mainly sunny, with highest temperatures of 13° to 17° and light variable winds.

Tomorrow night is set to be dry and clear with light winds and lowest temperatures of 2° to 5°.

Those conditions are set to continue into Sunday (April 21), when it will remain dry and mainly sunny, in highest temperatures of 15° to 18°.

Sunday night is forecasted to be dry and clear, with lowest temperatures of 3° to 5°, accompanied by light winds.

Monday (April 22) will remain dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures should range from 12° to 13° in the north, and up to 17° in the south. Light variable breezes will become light to moderate northerly later.

Monday night will continue the run of dry, clear weather, with lowest temperatures of 4° to 6° in light northerly breezes.

Tuesday (April 23) is expected to, in general, remain dry, with some sunny spells, but there will be isolated patches of light drizzle. Highest temperatures should be 13° to 15° in light to moderate northerly breezes.

According to Met Éireann, the outlook beyond Tuesday suggests more unsettled conditions will return, with rain at times, and temperatures falling back to 10° to 12° in the afternoons.