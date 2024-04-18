There has been varied demand for the new Fodder Transport Support Measure, with co-ops stating that they have been “actively engaged” since the measure began on April 9.

Kerry Agribusiness received orders for over 2,000 tonnes of silage, facilitating the delivery of fodder to farmers across the catchment since the announcement.

The co-op stated that fodder is being sourced predominantly from the midlands and Northern Ireland.

Drinagh co-op has also said there has been “reasonable demand” so far under the scheme, with fodder being sourced from Co. Kildare.

Drinagh confirmed that the need to import will depend on “how the next few months go”.

In Aurivo, native suppliers are in place for farmers availing of the fodder transport subsidy scheme.

“Over the past number of weeks our technical team have been actively engaged in helping farmers with fodder budgeting, supplementation, fodder quality testing and advice,” Aurivo stated.

Aurivo is also providing advice on navigating challenges presented by current weather conditions, along with providing one to one support from the technical team.

It has offered a “campaign of promotions” to suppliers, with €25/t off feed prices in place across the beef, sheep and dairy ranges specifically due to weather conditions.

A 14% fodder extender blend designed to extend stocks of grass silage is also available at a discounted rate.

Overall for Lakeland Dairies, it described applications for the transport subsidy scheme as “lower than in other parts of the country”.

It has been working with a “steady number of suppliers” since the scheme opened and has access to grass and maize silage on the island of Ireland which should meet demand at current levels.

Lakeland Dairies has also put additional measures in place for suppliers as wet field conditions continue.

A €20/t and £20/t rebate on feed purchases has been offered to suppliers since November.

This has now been increased to €30/t and £30/t as weather conditions remain challenging.