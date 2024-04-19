Growers should complete the main nitrogen (N) application on winter wheat crops before Growth Stage (GS) 32, according to Teagasc.

This generally equates to half the total amount of N for the crop in a three-split programme, and is typically in the range of 100-125kg/ha (80-100 units/ac).

The final split should be applied at the flag leaf stage.

In a two-split programme, the N application at GS32 should bring the crop up to its final amount.

There are still some crops that haven’t received a herbicide, especially if sown late. Where there are grass weeds (e.g., bromes), Pacifica Plus or Broadway Star are options.

Growers should resist the temptation to use significantly reduced rates of both, as this can lead to poor control or resistance.

If only broad leaf control is needed, then it’s a case of using a sulfonylurea at two-thirds to three-quarters rate with an appropriate mixer product, e.g., Galaxy.

Growers should apply a plant growth regulator (PGR) by first node (GS31). Options include chlormequat chloride (CCC) 75% at 2.0L/ha plus or minus, an adjuvant: K2 at 1.8L/ha.

Another option is CCC (1.0L/ha) plus Moddus (0.2L/ha) or Meddax Max (0.2kg/ha). Note that temperatures need to be above 8ºC for best effect.

Fungicide strategy

Long-term Teagasc trials have shown little or no yield response to T0 fingicide applications. This is definitely an area where savings can be achieved, especially in first wheats that were late sown.

Septoria is resistant to all the strobilurins, so it is pointless using them on wheat, unless yellow rust is a concern. In this case, Comet and Fezan can be applied.

A T1 fungicide can be applied when the third last leaf is fully emerged. Growth stage may not be an accurate indicator of the actual leaves present in the crop, so dissecting plants and identifying the correct leaf to apply the first fungicide is critical for optimum septoria control.

Spray mixes here can include: the multisite Folpet (1.5L/ha) plus 80-100% of SDHI/Qii mixes.

These include: Questar, Revystar XL, Adexar, Elatus Era, Ascra Xpro. Growers should add a mildewcide, where mildew is present.

Fertiliser safety

Teagasc has highlighted the fact that spreading fertiliser can be a high risk operation. As a consequence, growers should consider the option of using a contractor.

It is imperative to keep fertiliser spreading equipment in good condition. Bulk or big bag options minimise the need for manual lifting. However, farmers will need the appropriate equipment to make this a feasible option.

Growers should also be aware of damaged fertiliser bags, as they can become unstable, cause sudden movement, and collapse.

A lifting hook should have well-rounded edges. No one should stand under or close to raised bags and bulk bags should not be left hanging in the air unattended.

Operators should always lower lifting equipment safely when the task is complete. A long-handled knife should be used when opening bags.

Finally, all 50kg fertiliser bags should be lifted by two people.