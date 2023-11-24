A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by Teagasc and ACTA (l’Association de Coordination Technique Agricole) after a decade of cooperation between the two organisations in the agricultural innovation field.

ACTA which is the network leader of 19 French agricultural technical institutes, plays a major role in agricultural innovation for sustainable and responsible agriculture.

The MoU was signed at Teagasc’s Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre at Moorepark, Co. Cork.

The MoU aims to build on collaboration in both research and knowledge transfer activities across a broad range of priority areas.

Teagasc holds many similarities and common interests with ACTA whose institutes represent the applied research level in the French agricultural research and innovation system.

ACTA has been engaged with innovation programmes and European Horizon research, which is the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation, for over 10 years to strengthen scientific cooperation and co-produce operational solutions to benefit French and European farmers. L-r: Dr Órlaith Ní Choncubhair, senior research officer, Teagasc; Prof. Pat Dillon, director of Research at Teagasc; Adrien Guichaoua, director of European and Regional Affairs at ACTA; and Dr. Raymond Kelly, head of Research Support at Teagasc

With more than 25 Horizon projects involving Teagasc and ACTA, the two agricultural bodies aspire to merge their positions as major partners and European players.

The director of research at Teagasc, Prof. Pat Dillon spoke at the signing event saying: “This MoU illustrates the strong partnership that exists between Teagasc and ACTA.

“It builds on a portfolio of successful EU-funded collaborative projects developing innovations, tools, networks and solutions for the European agricultural sector.

“We look forward to further opportunities for collaborative activities of common interest and mutual benefit with ACTA.”

The director of European and Regional Affairs at ACTA, Adrien Guichaoua welcomed the new agreement.

“I’m delighted to sign this partnership agreement with Teagasc on behalf of the network of French Agricultural Technical Institutes.

“The synergies… between the two organisations already resulted in many successful projects and have the potential to produce even more promising scientific results and operational solutions for the benefit of European farmers.”